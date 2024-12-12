A Mild Thursday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Another cold start this morning with temperatures feeling more like the 30s. Throughout the day, gusty southwest winds will increase up to 30 mph. Afternoon highs near 60 degrees with lots of sunshine.

We will see an increase in cloud coverage overnight with temperatures in the mid to low 40s in the morning. Friday looks cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Most of the day will be dry with rain chances increasing late at night. Look for widely scattered showers mainly overnight and should clear our area by around 7 AM Saturday.

After the rain clears our area early Saturday morning, we see the sunshine return with temperatures in the low 50s. By the afternoon, highs in the low 60s with west winds 5-15 mph. As of now, no issues for any of the Christmas parades, just have a jacket with you.

An active pattern brings another frontal system and chance of showers overnight Sunday into Monday morning, but we should clear out for the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Cooler air will filter in for Tuesday (low/mid 50s) and Wednesday (mid/upper 40s). there is uncertainty whether yet another system could bring a rain chance Wednesday into Thursday morning. We'll keep a slight chance in for now and will adjust as confidence increases one way or the other.

