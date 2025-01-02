A Mild Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s. This afternoon looks mild with highs in the mid to low 50s. Partly cloudy skies with calm southwest winds. If you need to do any outdoor plans, today looks like the warmest we will be for a while.

Another cold front will move across the area, bringing north winds for Friday. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s with highs in the mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies for Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Most of the day will be dry until Saturday night when a storm system moves in. Higher rain chances for the overnight hours.

There are still some uncertainties with who will see just rain and who could see wintry mix. As of now, Tulsa looks like scattered rain showers and wintry mix along the OK/KS border. This could still change as we get closer. One thing is certain, cold air moves in Sunday morning with the high for the day happening in the morning. Falling temperatures with most of Sunday staying below freezing.

Another cold front will knock temperatures down next week. Lows in the teens to near 20° Monday through Thursday with highs in the low to the mid 30s Monday through Wednesday. Highs could be back to the 40s at the end of next week.

