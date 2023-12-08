Watch Now
A mild and breezy finish to the week

Cold front arrives this evening with only a slight shower and storm chance
Cold front arrives this evening with only a slight shower and storm chance. Cooler temperatures will be the rule for your weekend plans.
Posted at 4:42 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 06:26:01-05

TULSA, Okla — Increasing moisture equals more clouds for Friday. We’ll see some sunshine mixing with the clouds this afternoon and temperatures ranging from the mid 60s east to low 70s west.

As a cold front arrives from the west this evening, we’ll add a slim chance of a shower and storm, mainly east of HWY 75. If any storms develop, the is a tiny window that a couple may become marginally strong to severe, but we are not worried about widespread severe weather. In fact, most of us will get through Friday night without a single drop of rain.

Behind the front, Saturday looks chillier with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and a gusty north breeze. Look for a mix of clouds and sun. Grab a coat Sunday morning as we’ll wake up with lows in the 20s! Sunday afternoon highs will climb to near 50 with abundant sunshine.

Seasonably pleasant and sunny weather is expected to start next week, and rain chances will increase by the end of the week.

