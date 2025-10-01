A Hot Start To October

TULSA, Okla. — We are starting October with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. A toasty afternoon with highs in the upper 80s, calm winds, and lots of sunshine.

The first week of October looks hot with highs well above average. Look for temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday but near 90° on Thursday and Friday. Morning lows in the low/mid 60s.

Stay hydrated and apply that sunscreen if you are going to be outside or going to the Tulsa State Fair this week! The warmth will remain next week as well with our next cool down looking to at least be over a week away.

