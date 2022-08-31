A Hot Finish To August

TULSA, Okla — Yesterday temps soared into the mid 90s with heat index values near 100F. Today will be very similar with some high level clouds mixed with a lot of sunshine. Stay cool and hydrated!

A mid/upper level system will track across Oklahoma and Texas tomorrow through Friday morning increasing chances for showers and storms for parts of Green Country. The farther south you live, the higher the rain chance. In Tulsa, we're keep the chance at about 30%, but the chances are as high as 80% south of I-40. Temps will stay in the 80s south with more cloud cover, but we should make a run into the low 90s from Tulsa northward.

A change from yesterday is that we are keeping a chance of isolated storms into the forecast through the Labor Day Weekend. If you have lake plans, keep an eye to the sky. Otherwise, look for a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 90.

