A Heat Advisory is in effect for today

*** HEAT ADVISORY 1 PM TO 9 PM ***

Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees remain a concern with a large swath of Green Country still without power. Heat stress levels will be higher than normal. Please check on people you know who may still be without power.

Until power can be fully restored, the heat will continue to be a concern. Highs in the low/mid 90s to day and tomorrow. Temperatures may drop slightly at the end of the week before coming back up over the weekend.

As far as storm chances, areas south of I-40 may see a few storms early this morning with a marginal wind and hail threat. West of HWY 75 we'll see another slight chance of storms tomorrow morning, and then we'll all have another slight chance over the weekend. With a hot and humid air mass in place and upper level flow out of the northwest, a small ripple in that flow can sometimes spark a few storms. We'll adjust the odds as we get closer.

Stay hydrated, stay cool as best as possible, and stay safe the next few days.

