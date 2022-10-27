A Great Day To Be Outside

TULSA, Okla — Outdoor plans are a go today! We'll enjoy sunshine, with a few clouds mixing in this afternoon. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

As a storm system develops over west Texas today we'll notice the chance of a few showers moving into Green Country tonight and into tomorrow morning. Don't expect much rain with these showers, and a lot of us will miss out. That said, the system will gradually work east Friday and into Saturday increasing our rain chances.

As of now, south of I-40 looks to see a steady rain late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. With dry air encroaching from the northeast, there is some question how far north the rain will extend with this southern tracking system. We'll leave the chances in the forecast up to HWY 412, with just slight chances north of HWY 412. In short, the farther south you live, the higher the odds you'll see rain beneficial with this system.

We'll dry out Sunday even though some clouds may linger. Highs will hold in the low/mid 60s through the weekend. May even see a few spots south struggling to reach 60 Saturday.

