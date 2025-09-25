A Foggy Start To The Day

TULSA, Okla. — Areas of fog this morning especially for far northeast Oklahoma. Pleasant conditions all day with morning lows in the upper 50s. A nice north breeze with highs near 80° and lots of sunshine. A great first day of the Tulsa State Fair!

Dry weather expected the rest of the week through next week. Lots of sunshine with highs slowly climbing in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Look for calm southerly winds throughout the weekend.

Latest trends show quiet weather continues through next week. A gorgeous stretch of weather!

