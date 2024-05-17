A few storms possible this afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — Some areas of fog before sunrise, then partly cloudy with temperatures near average this afternoon in the upper 70s.

We're tracking a few pop up showers and storms this afternoon, mainly south of I-44 with drier conditions returning this evening and into the upcoming weekend.

Lows around 60 degrees with patchy fog likely overnight.

We will be warming up for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Latest data hints a complex of storms may track across Kansas Sunday night into Monday morning, and there is a slim chance it clips those of you on the OK/KS line. Most of us stay dry.

The warmth will stay with us to start next week with the latest data now bringing a cold front in by midweek. As the cold front moves in, a few storms will be possible by Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Severe weather will be possible.

We'll keep a lingering storm chance in the forecast to finish the week as a few upper level disturbances move through. Expect us to fine tune the timing of these chances as we go into next week.

