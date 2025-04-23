A Few Showers & Storms This Evening

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the low 80s with a south breeze. Not everyone will see rain but we do have a chance for a few showers and storms late afternoon and evening. Limited severe weather potential will continue through the weekend.

Chances for showers and storms look higher Thursday and Friday so keep the umbrella with you these next few days! Locally heavy rain will be possible as well with a localized flood threat. Highs in the mid/upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Chances for a few storms will remain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday as well. Not a washout for your weekend plans, but do keep an eye to the sky. Highs near 80 degrees for both days with breezy south winds.

It's still early so we have plenty of time to watch, but the severe risk could be higher early next week.

