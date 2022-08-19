A Fantastic Finish To The Week

TULSA, Okla — As we finish the week, temperatures are returning to August-like standards. Friday will still be a great day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Tonight a cold front will approach northern portions of Green Country bringing a chance of storms along the OK/KS line. A few storms might near HWY 412 by early tomorrow morning. Any morning storms will dissipate giving way to a hot Saturday afternoon. As we heat up, more spotty storms are expected to develop tomorrow late afternoon and evening. Keep an eye to the sky if you have plans.

Latest data keeps trending south with what we thought would turn into a soaker on Sunday. Areas from Tulsa and to the north, rain may taper off in the afternoon with the heaviest falling for those of you south of I-40. Extensive cloud cover will keep temperatures well below average Sunday afternoon.

Highest rain chances early next week may stay in the Red River Valley southward into Texas. We'll keep a slight chance in the forecast and continue to monitor.

