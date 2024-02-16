A cold start to the weekend

TULSA, Okla — Lows tonight will fall into the mid 20s with wind chills values down into the teens. Grab a coat! Saturday will be our chilliest of the next few days with highs near 40 and a north wind at 10-15 mph.

The cool down will be short-lived with highs rebounding after a cold Sunday morning. Afternoon highs will climb back into the mid/upper 50s!

As a system sweeps through Monday morning, there is a very low chance we see a few showers east of HWY 69, but overall warmer and pleasant weather will be the rule early next week. Highs Monday afternoon will reach the low/mid 60s with perhaps 70 on Tuesday!

Wednesday looks to be our warmest of the year so far with highs in the mid/upper 70s. Another front arrives Thursday with a slight chance of showers and another cool down behind it.

