A cold and blustery Friday

TULSA, Okla — A cold front swept through last night and we are feeling the chill today! Any lingering light snow will move out quickly as gusty northwest winds usher in dry and cold air. A wind advisory is in effect with gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible. Despite sunshine this afternoon, we’ll be much colder today with highs ranging in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Grab a coat for your Friday night plans.

Frigid air will continue to filter in over the weekend with a reinforcing cold front moving in Saturday morning. Highs in the mid Saturday and only low/mid teens on Sunday! Bundle up! A storm system will bring a chance of accumulating snow Sunday into Sunday night, but confidence is low regarding amounts as dry air will also be locked in place. We’ll be fine tuning the details as we get closer. Travel may become difficult Sunday PM, Sunday night, into Monday AM if we see any accumulation. Wind chills Sunday will likely be at dangerous levels with numbers below zero.

Dangerous cold remains to start next week with below zero lows Monday and Tuesday morning. Wind chill values may range between -10 to -25. Even though temps will modify some in the middle of next week, we’ll remain quite cold and well below average.

