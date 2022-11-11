A Chilly Weather Pattern Into Next Week

TULSA, Okla — We are waking up to the chill on this Friday morning! Any morning showers will exit quickly and we'll even get a few breaks in the clouds through midday. As an upper level sweeps across Texas this afternoon, a few showers may return to areas near and south of I-40. It['s possible a few flakes of snow may mix in tonight as temps drop. No accumulation expected.

Temperatures will continue to run well below average through the weekend. Highs today will struggle into the mid 40s with wind chills at warmest in the 30s.

We'll enjoy lots of sunshine this weekend as temps remain chilly for. Morning lows will dip into the 20s with highs on Saturday in the mid/upper 40s. Slightly warmer on Sunday...in the low 50s. Plans are a go, but get the sweaters and coats ready.

Our focus early next week is on Monday and Monday night as another system will move though bringing a chance of rain, and possibly some wet snow too. At this time confidence is high we'll have rain moving in with a chance snow mixes with the rain. Questions remain whether or not we'll see temps get cool enough to go to all snow. It's possible, but as of now temps look borderline. It's definitely worth monitoring and mentioning and we'll continue to update the forecast as we get closer. Still a few days out.

