A Chilly Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — After a cold start this Sunday morning, look for afternoon highs in the mid 40s. Breezy northerly winds and partly cloudy skies.

Overnight lows in the upper 20s so make sure you have extra layers Monday morning. We have two rounds of precipitation that move in between Monday and Wednesday.

The first arrives Monday afternoon with widespread rainfall. This will transition into a wintry mix as we go into the overnight hours and Tuesday morning. Higher chance for wintry mix will be north of I-40.

Morning temperatures near freezing Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. Most of the precip. should be in the morning with mostly dry conditions by the afternoon.

Our second round moves in late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This is where most of the area can expect wintry mix which includes, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. We could see some winter weather impacts for anyone traveling so stay tuned as we get closer. Afternoon highs Wednesday stay near freezing.

Mostly dry for Thursday with morning temperatures in the teens. Highs in the low 30s with breezy north winds.

As of now Valentine's Day looks dry with highs in the upper 40s and breezy southeast winds.

