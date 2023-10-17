A chilly start and beautiful finish to Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — A beautiful stretch of Fall weather this week! After a chilly and frosty start for some of us this morning, we’ll recover into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. A stunning day for outdoor plans! Lows tonight will not be as chilly as this morning, holding in the mid 40s to near 50.

We’ll warm up ahead of a weak cold front tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. There is a small chance we see a few sprinkles or showers in north and east of Tulsa, but with very little moisture to work with, anything that develops will not amount to much.

Highs will remain in the mid/upper 70s with some sunshine Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend. The weather will cooperate for the Tulsa BooHaha on Saturday!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

