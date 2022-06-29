TULSA, Okla — Dry air in place combined with light winds and and clear skies giving us a pleasant start! With lots of sunshine expected today, temps will warm up fast with highs eventually reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

Southerly wins will eventually bring a return of Gulf of Mexico moisture, so by the end of the week the humid/muggy air will be back. Highs will reach the mid 90s Thursday and Friday, but expect heat index values to push triple digits on Friday as well.

Our storm chances over the weekend are looking more limited compared to earlier in the week. We've removed Saturday's chances, but left a low chance in for Sunday and into Monday of next week.

As a ridge of high pressure strengthens over the western U.S. next week, our temps will likely increase with another stretch of triple digit heat looking likely.

