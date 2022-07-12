A Brief Break From The Triple Digits

TULSA, Okla — A weak cold front has been moving across Green Country this morning. A few showers have developed behind the front, but any rain will be light and limited to near the OK/KS line. Behind the front we'll see temps holding in the mid 90s today. Closer to average for mid July. Along and south of I-40 heat index values will in the Heat Advisory category (105F+) with more mugginess/moisture in the air.

We'll keep a slight chance of a shower or storm in the forecast overnight into tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow afternoon will return to the mid/upper 90s with sunshine.

Triple digits come back Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. Only a slight chance of showers and storms on Sunday. While temps don't look to be record setting, we'll continue with persistent heat and dry weather with an expanding drought over the area early next week.

