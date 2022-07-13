A Break From The Triple Digits

TULSA, Okla — We are enjoying a break from the triple digit heat. Yesterday's high held at 92F in Tulsa, our first below average high temp in two weeks! Today we'll finish warmer today with highs in the mid/upper 90s.

As the eastern edge of a ridge of high pressure expands over us tomorrow and Friday, our afternoon temps will return to the 100s. Friday into Saturday will be the hottest of the next few days with Heat Advisory conditions possible.

A weakness in the ridge may allow for a few storms Saturday night into Sunday, and possibly again Monday morning over parts of Green Country. At this time, we don't expect widespread rain so I wouldn't get your hopes up, but we'll take any rain we can get.

Temps may briefly drop back into the upper 90s for highs Sunday with triple digits building back in next week.

