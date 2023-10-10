A beautiful Tuesday with lows of sun

TULSA, Okla — Look for a terrific Tuesday across Green Country with lots of sunshine. Outdoor plans are a go as afternoon high temps reach the low 80s. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with milder lows (low 60s) and a south breeze.

Expect south winds to increase Wednesday. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph are likely Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the low/mid 80s. Thursday’s wind gusts may exceed 40 mph with highs ranging from mid 70s to low 80s.

Another decent cold front will make a push our way late Thursday with only a slight chance of showers and storms. Autumn returns behind the front with a gusty northwest breeze and highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday struggling into the low/mid 60s! Lows in the low/mid 40s.

