A beautiful start to the week

TULSA, Okla — Some patchy fog is possible to start Monday morning, but overall, a beautiful start to the work week! Look for abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the low to possibly mid 60s this afternoon! Outdoor plans are a go! Lows by daybreak tomorrow will fall back into the mid/upper 30s. Tuesday is shaping up to be just as terrific with sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday may end up a few degrees cooler compared to today and Tuesday, but we keep the sun in the forecast. Temperatures will rebound back into the 60s Thursday with a gusty south breeze.

We’ll notice clouds increasing at the end of the week as moisture begins to increase over the region. It’s possible we see a few showers on Friday, but rain chances look to be higher over the weekend. Still some questions with the exact timing, but we’ll fine tune that as we get closer. Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend, but warm enough any precipitation will stay liquid, and not wintry.

