A Beautiful Monday

Rain chances this morning with a dry afternoon
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant start to this Monday morning with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few storms but should be dry this afternoon. Highs will stay in the low 70s with northwest winds 5-15 mph.

Overnight lows in the upper 50s waking up Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s with a chance for showers in the afternoon and night.

Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s with calm north winds. Overnight lows remain in the upper 50s.

Chance for some showers and storms Thursday and Friday. Morning lows in the 50s to around 60° and highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great first week of fall!

