A beautiful finish to Thursday

TULSA, Okla — Any remaining showers this morning will continue to move out. Expect a terrific finish to Thursday with some sunshine and highs in the upper-70s! Lows tonight will be cooler…falling into the low/mid 50s by daybreak Friday.

Tulsa State Fair plans remain a go for Friday with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the low/mid 70s. temps will cool quickly after sunset. We’ll need the long sleeves and jackets for Friday Night Football!

A second and reinforcing cold front will push lows well into the 40s Saturday and Sunday morning! A few of the favored cool spots in Green Country could see the first 30s of the season! Welcome sweater weather! Saturday and Sunday afternoon will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-60s Saturday and mid-70s Sunday. High temps may return to the low-80s by the middle of next week.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

