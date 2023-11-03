A beautiful finish to the week

TULSA, Okla — The warmup continues! We’ll add a few degrees today compared to yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. I would not be surprised if someone made it to 70! Grab a jacket for Friday Night Football as temps will fall into the 50s this evening. Lows by daybreak tomorrow will reach the mid 40s.

The weather looks wonderful for Bedlam and TU’s homecoming game Saturday (near 70)! We’ll notice more clouds compared to today, but we will remain dry. Our warmest day of the weekend will be Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Outdoor plans are a go!

Data keeps the mild to warm weather around early next week with highs well in the 70s to near 80. A cold front will eventually knock temps down by the end of the week. With limited moisture in place, rain chances look slim at best.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

