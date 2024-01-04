Watch: Man attacks judge in Nevada court during sentencing

Scripps News Las Vegas obtained video of a Nevada judge beingviolently attacked by a man during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

The man involved in the attack is Delone Redden, who was being sentenced for aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm prior to the attack on Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

He had entered a guilty plea in a previous hearing.

The video shows Judge Holthus denying Redden's request for probation, citing his criminal history. She then prepared to sentence him to jail time.

In the video, Redden can be seen leaping over the judge's bench to attack her.

He can be heard repeatedly punching her and yelling expletives while security officers attempt to restrain him.

According to the Las Vegas District Court, Judge Holthus experienced some injuries and her condition is being monitored.

The court marshal sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The district court said in a statement, "We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees."





This story was originally published byScripps News Las Vegas.

