Walmart’s Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals start with a Keurig for $35

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Just like last year, Walmart is launching a handful of Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals early this holiday season, with this year’s deals beginning Nov. 3.

Instead of one large Black Friday event, the retailer will be having Black Friday Deals for Days, with three separate savings events across the month of November. Each of the early Walmart Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals begins online at Walmart.com and then continues at store locations across the country.

Walmart+ members will receive early access to the online Walmart Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals, getting a chance to shop four hours earlier than the scheduled start times for all three events.

Walmart

Just one of the many Walmart Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals you’ll find this year is on the Keurig K-Compact, which will be on sale for just $35.

Regularly priced at $67, you’ll be saving $32 on the Keurig K-Compact, which can brew three different cup sizes, each in under a minute. Designed to fit on your countertop without taking up too much space, it measures just 8 inches wide.

The machine can brew a variety of drinks, including coffee, tea, hot cocoa and iced beverages, and includes a removable drip tray to accommodate larger travel mugs.

The Keurig deal is part of Event 1, which begins online on Nov. 3 and in stores Nov. 5. Other deals in Event 1 include a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for $228 and the L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise doll set for $64. Event 1 also includes savings on Walmart tires, like Goodyear tires at $20 off with a free tire balance.

Event 2 begins online Nov. 10 and in stores Nov. 12. Deals include a Shark EZ Robot Vacuum for $288, a Blackstone 22-inch griddle with a hardcover and carrying case for $117, Walmart’s exclusive HP i3 Laptop for $279 and a $49 Gourmia air fryer toaster oven.

Event 3 will wrap up the month-long savings with what Walmart says is the biggest and best savings of the season. There are no specific dates for Event 3 yet, but it will most likely begin either the Wednesday after Event 2 (Nov. 17) or during Thanksgiving week.

Event 3 deals include a Ninja 4QT air fryer for $69, 55-inch TCL smart 4K UHDTV for $298, Bounce Pro 14-foot trampoline for $184 and Lego 442-piece Classic Bricks on a Roll for $20.

Walmart says shoppers will also find deals on major brands like Samsung, Reebok and Apple, plus deals on hundreds of exclusive items that can only be found at Walmart and Walmart.com.

While the retailer says they will have every event product available so as many customers as possible can take advantage of the deals, if you want to shop early, you can sign up for a Walmart+ membership now. The membership costs $98 a year, or $12.95 a month, and includes free shipping with no order minimum on items shipped by Walmart, free delivery from store, Rx for Less and mobile Scan and Go.

You can see all of the Walmart Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals by looking at the weekly ads on their website.

Is there anything on your holiday shopping list you’re hoping to find on sale during Walmart’s Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.