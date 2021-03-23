Walgreens photo sale: Select products are 50% off right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While we live in the age of digital photography, Instagram and online photo albums, physical items that are customized with photos are still very popular gifts.

From photo books and frames to putting your favorite pictures on mugs and pillows, there are dozens of ways to showcase photos around your home. And now is the perfect time to customize some home decor, as Walgreen’s is offering 50% off their photo products with code SPRING50 through March 27.

Take a look at some of the photo deals you can get right now at Walgreens.

Photo Books

Priced between $15.89 and $21.19 after the coupon code, Walgreens offers four styles of photo books with various themes, all with free same-day pickup. You simply choose a theme, then design the book on your computer and Walgreens will print it for you.

Canvas Prints And Frames

Find an array of canvas prints, frames and posters at Walgreens, all priced from $72.06 down to $4.23 after the coupon code (regularly $135.97 down to $7.99). Choose from custom frames, canvas prints without frames, photos printed on wooden panels and even magnets.

Drinkware

You can remind your loved ones of your cute mug by having it printed on their own mug — coffee mug, that is. Or customize another drinkware item, like a travel tumbler or insulated wine glass. Prices range from $7.41 to $18.54 after the coupon code.

Pillows And Blankets

If you’re looking to give someone a plush gift or want to add a little coziness to your own home, Walgreens’ photo pillows and blankets are also 50% off. Prices with the coupon code start at $15.36 for a pillow and $18.54 for a blanket.

If you want to go old school and get some photos printed, the SPRING50 code will also get you 4×6 prints for 10 cents each when you order 100 or more. You can also save 50% on cards, stationery and invitations.

Will you be heading to Walgreens to customize some photo gifts before the deal ends on March 27?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.