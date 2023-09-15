Viewer feedback: Why Scripps News uses terms like migrant, immigrant

Scripps News has heard from thousands of viewers since launching a toll-free hotline in the spring.

Many viewers have offered praise, while others tell us there's room for improvement. Specifically on topics like the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern border.

Steve from Reno, Nevada, said: "You guys used to be great about bringing in the news, but now you're getting way too opinionated."

That was in response to our use of the word "migrant" as opposed to "immigrant" at various points within our coverage of the expiration of Title 42, which was a COVID-era provision used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to expel migrants in the name of public health.

We use both "migrant" and "immigrant" depending on the relevant situation. Broadly speaking, a migrant is anyone who travels internationally, like migrant workers who intend to return to their home countries. A migrant becomes an immigrant when they intend to stay permanently in a new country.

We've stayed true to this decision, using "migrant" to describe those currently entering communities like Chicago and New York City by the hundreds each week. This is an important and ongoing story we will continue to follow.

In an age of mistrust and uncertainty, it is our mission here at Scripps News to give you reliable, factual information without the hype or spin. So, please keep it coming!

Let us know how we’re doing — good or bad — anytime on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline at 1-833-4-SCRIPPS to lend your voice to the conversation.

