Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Weather
Severe Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Closing & Delays
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Ask a Met
Weather Cameras
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Videos
Live Video
News
Accountability
Local
Tulsa State Fair
National/World
Consumer
Problem Solvers
We're Listening
Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files
Project Safe Schools
TPS Accreditation Fight
Mental Health Resources
Positively Oklahoma
Sports
Player of the Week Annual
The Program
Traffic
Gas Prices
2 News En Espanol
2 Cares for the Community
Read 2 Lead
Entertainment
Trending Now
TV Listings
Lifestyle
Tulsa Living
2 Cares for Pets
The Underdogs
2Day's HomePros
About Us
Staff
70 Years in TV
Removing Content Request
Contests
Contact Us
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
kjrhtv
2newsok
UChrpaYlmaVsVyEF0bTqmuHw
@2newsok
20
WX Alerts
Problem Solvers
Links on 2 News Oklahoma
We're Listening
Contests
More +
Quick Links +
Problem Solvers
Links on 2 News Oklahoma
We're Listening
Contests
KJRH blacked out on Fubo due to contract dispute
Live Stream Schedule