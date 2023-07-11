Utah treasure remains unfound: Here are some of the clues

There's a $25,000 treasure hidden in Utah that people are apparently having trouble finding.

The fourth annual treasure hunt began on May 26. Since then, clues about the treasure hunt's location have been released weekly.

The first clue was a poem:

Begin your search where time was transcendent.

Crack open the books they're interdependent.

Lift up your eyes and look for the mark.

Hike to the tree that stands without bark.

Pass the grain tower that looks out to the west.

Not more than an hour you'll know by its crest.

Look down at your map to not wander with thirst.

Remember two less than on top of the first.

You'll know you're close where it's time to frown.

What points toward heaven but is upside down?

Get off the road at the airplane without wings.

Search from the shoulder and fortune it will bring.

SEE MORE: Hidden treasures likely owned by Jews 80 years ago unearthed in Poland

The organizers released other clues, including a map that shows the general area where the treasure can be found. It's apparently in the northern part of the state. The clues also state that it's hidden in nature and not in an urban center.

The men behind the treasure hunt started the adventures in 2020, when people were unable to gather. They said they wanted to do something fun for their community in a safe way. Since then, they've organized yearly treasure hunts.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com