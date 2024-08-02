Attempted Trump assassin neutralized 15 seconds after first shot, official says

Acting Director Ronald L. Rowe Jr. revealed to reporters that it took Secret Service countersnipers 15.5 seconds to fire at and neutralize the gunman who wounded former President Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania, political rally last month.

Rowe said the gunman fired three shots toward the president at 6:11 p.m. ET on July 13. After Secret Service agents surrounded the former president, five more shots were fired by the gunman. That's when a countersniper fatally shot the gunman.

"I can say without a doubt that heroism was present that day. Secret Service agents rushed to the stage to shield the former president with their bodies within three seconds of bullets ringing out in an unflinching act of bravery. The Secret Service counter-sniper, who neutralized the threat with a single shot, saved countless lives," Rowe said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.