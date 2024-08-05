Summer film camp mentors the next generation of Hollywood actors and producers

The use of artificial intelligence in Hollywood is already opening a new window of possibilities and pushing the boundaries of creativity. But where is the future for Hollywood when it comes to real-life actors, producers and script writers?

At Marlon Whitfield's "On The Set Summer Film Camp," the next generation of cinematographers and stagehands are getting invaluable hands-on experience.

"The goal at the end of the day is giving them a way to tell their own story in a creative way and in a thorough way, right," Whitfield told Scripps News. "There's opportunities right now because of the way the industry is."

Whitfield partnered with David Tucker Jr. — the founder of the Peep This Actors-Directors Guild — to bring the one-week summer camp to cities across the U.S. During the weeklong camp, kids ages 10-18 learn the ins and outs of Hollywood.

"So acting, directing, producing and cinematography," Whitfield said. "They get hands on experience in front of and behind the camera."

Whitfield also brings in celebrity actors to inspire those hoping to one day see their face on the big screen. This year, actress Elise Neal dedicated her more than 30 years of experience in Hollywood to helping kids learn the tricks of the trade.

"They are so rambunctious," Neal said. "But yet also it was very cool to see, you know, an 18-year-old behind the camera."

Neal co-starred in several notable 1990s sitcoms like "The Hughleys" and the 2003 hit sitcom "All of Us." She says she wanted to empower kids far away from the glitz and glam of Tinseltown.

"As a person who did not grow up in a city that is known for entertainment and making something of a career for myself, it's important for me to give back to children," Neal said.

The focus of this year's camp is the critical discussion around gun violence in schools and conflict resolution. Through the camp, students write, produce, and display their thoughts on gun violence and how to solve a rising problem in America.

"It's interesting because the Forbes list that came out — the top 15 cities that are the most dangerous — myself, Elise and my partner David Tucker, we live in three of the top five cities that are the most dangerous," Whitfield said. "...So being able to do something like this in our hometowns — or even for people to be able to see it — makes a difference."

At the end of the day, Whitfield and Neal hope they provide the one thing they believe Hollywood is lacking: longevity.