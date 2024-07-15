Secret Service agrees to participate in independent review of its actions in Trump shooting

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle says the agency will participate in an investigation of its actions during an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

This comes after President Joe Biden said he ordered an independent review of national security at the Pennsylvania rally where the incident occurred. The president said the findings will be shared with the American public.

“The Secret Service is working with all involved federal, state and local agencies to understand what happened, how it happened, and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever taking place again,” Cheatle said in a statement. “We understand the importance of the independent review announced by President Biden yesterday and will participate fully. We will also work with the appropriate Congressional committees on any oversight action.”

RELATED STORY | Biden calls for America to come together after Trump assassination attempt

Trump said a bullet struck the upper part of his right ear in the incident. One spectator at the rally, Corey Comperatore, was killed as he shielded his family from the gunfire. Two other attendees were critically injured but are now in stable condition.

The shooting left some wondering about security efforts and procedures at the event that would let such an attack occur.

Cheatle acknowledged that the incident has also “understandably” led to questions about protection efforts at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Monday, but was confident about plans in place.

“I am confident in the security plan our Secret Service RNC coordinator and our partners have put in place, which we have reviewed and strengthened in the wake of Saturday’s shooting. The security plans for National Special Security Events are designed to be flexible. As the conventions progress, and in accordance with the direction of the President, the Secret Service will continuously adapt our operations as necessary in order to ensure the highest level of safety and security for convention attendees, volunteers and the City of Milwaukee,” Cheatle said.

“In addition to the additional security enhancements we provided former President Trump's detail in June, we have also implemented changes to his security detail since Saturday to ensure his continued protection for the convention and the remainder of the campaign,” she said.

The shooter in Saturday's attack, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was killed by Secret Service.

RELATED STORY | FBI believes Trump rally shooter used father's gun, acted alone