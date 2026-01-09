Cellphone video of the fatal shooting of a woman by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis offers a new perspective on the confrontation.

Officer's cellphone video captures moments leading up to fatal ICE shooting

In the footage, the officer can be seen walking around Renee Good’s vehicle as she tells him, “That’s fine, dude.”

As the officer moves toward the back of the vehicle, apparently to record the license plate, Good’s wife is heard saying, “It’s OK, we don’t change our plates every morning. It will be the same plate when you come talk to us later.”

The officer continues around the vehicle as someone off camera can be heard shouting, “Get out of the car, get out of the car.”

In the video, Good then turns the steering wheel, and the vehicle moves forward. The officer is heard saying “Whoa” before firing his weapon.

The vehicle then continues down the street before coming to a stop after crashing.

Good, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department of Homeland Security has defended the officer’s actions, saying he fired in self-defense after the vehicle moved toward him. The FBI is leading the investigation. State and local officials have requested an independent investigation.