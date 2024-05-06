NYC corrections captain's bodycam bursts into flames; cams taken from officers

The New York City Department of Corrections said it has pulled body cameras from its officers after a captain on duty had her bodycam burst into flames last Friday. The incident occurred at the George R. Vierno Center.

The department said the officer sustained injuries from the fire.

The department said the model was a Reveal Media D5 series camera. Scripps News has contacted Reveal for its reaction.

The department has used body cameras since 2015. Although officers won't have body cameras, the department said its facilities have plenty of surveillance.

The incident is under investigation and the probe is expected to last one to two weeks.

"Our thoughts are with our Captain, who was injured in this incident," said Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie. "The safety of our staff is paramount, which is why I am removing all body-worn cameras from service out of an abundance of caution while we investigate how and why this incident occurred.”

It's unknown what caused it to catch on fire. Unlike many body cameras, the Media D5 has a front-facing monitor, which essentially acts as a video mirror.

"The front-facing screen on Reveal body cameras has a proven calming effect on people being recorded and maximizes transparency with the public. Everyone’s actions are recorded, ensuring the accuracy of evidence and accountability," Reveal said.