Judge to hear case over Trump’s use of troops in Los Angeles immigration raids

California is taking the Trump administration to court Thursday over the president’s decision to deploy National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles in support of immigration enforcement operations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom argues the move oversteps presidential authority and wants to prevent military forces from assisting with immigration raids. State officials claim the current protests in Los Angeles, while at times violent, do not justify military involvement.

Local leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, say the deployment is unnecessary and risks escalating tensions. They argue that local law enforcement is equipped to manage the demonstrations without federal troops.

California’s emergency court motion seeks to prevent federal troops from engaging in or supporting immigration-related operations, such as raids in neighborhoods and businesses.

President Donald Trump has defended the deployment of 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines, calling the protests a sign of growing lawlessness and insisting he has the authority to act.

The case is being overseen by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, the younger brother of retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.