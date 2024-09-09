Johnny Gaudreau's wife announces she's pregnant at memorial service

An emotional memorial service for Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau also featured a surprise announcement from his wife.

Meredith Gaudreau revealed on Monday that she is nine weeks pregnant with her and Johnny's third child.

While the announcement was a surprise for many of those in attendance, Meredith said Johnny knew about the pregnancy and was extremely excited to be a father again.

"His reaction was just immediately kissing and hugging me," she said.

Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed while cycling in New Jersey in August. Authorities say a drunk driver struck their bicycles after attempting to move around slower-moving vehicles.

The collision occurred a day before they were supposed to be part of their sister's wedding.

According to an online registry, Matthew's wife, Madeline, is also pregnant. The child is due on Dec. 31.

Matthew was 29 years old at the time of his passing, and his hockey star brother was 31.

Johnny Gaudreau was arguably one of the top Americans playing in the NHL, having appeared in seven NHL All-Star Games, most recently in 2023. In 2017, he was given the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the "player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."