'It's not his house': Democrats outraged over White House demolition for Trump ballroom project

Some prominent Democrats are sharing their frustration over President Donald Trump's ongoing project to construct a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom at the White House.

"It's not his house," former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote on the social media platform X. "It's your house. And he's destroying it."

It was a sentiment echoed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who accused President Trump of "literally destroying the White House."



Donald Trump doesn’t want you to see this picture.He’s literally destroying the White House. pic.twitter.com/W63bLLwt82 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 22, 2025

Bulldozers could be seen Monday demolishing part of the East Wing of the White House to prepare for construction of the president's proposed $200 million ballroom — despite lacking approval from a federal agency that typically oversees similar projects. According to the Trump administration, the project is privately funded and will not require taxpayer dollars.

"I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom," President Trump wrote on on Truth Social platform. "Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!"

"For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc.," he added. "I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer! The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly. This Ballroom will be happily used for Generations to come!

While the ballroom marks the largest construction project at the Executive Mansion in over half a century, it's not the first time the White House has been renovated over the years.

In 2009 under President Barack Obama, a tennis court on the South Lawn of the White House was converted to a basketball court. Previously, President Bill Clinton in 1993 also refurbished the Oval Office and other executive suites, First Lady Nancy Reagan in 1981 renovated private living quarters, and in 1979 President Jimmy Carter installed solar panels on the roof of the White House to encourage clean energy.

Speaking Wednesday at a press briefing, House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the latest White House project, saying President Trump's new ballroom will be "glorious" and went on to list other presidents who have also made White House renovations.

"We've had many presidents renovate and add things to the White House," he said. "Teddy Roosevelt built the whole West Wing ... [William Howard] Taft I think added the Oval Office. FDR (Franklin D. Roosevelt) made additions. I mean, [Harry S.] Truman put the — ripped everything up to put a bowling alley and FDR had added the swimming pool, I think. Barack Obama added a basketball court."

"President Trump is going to add the greatest improvement to the White House in the history of the building — since it was originally constructed in 1800," Johnson added. "The ballroom is going to be glorious. It's going to be used for everybody. And by the way, hey Democrats, if you win the White House back you get to use it too. This is for the American people and he's using private funds to do it. How in the world could they oppose that."

The National Trust for Historic Preservation — a non-profit organization that lobbies for preservation of historic sites — said that while it acknowledges the utility of the White House having a larger meeting space, the organization is "deeply concerned" that the ballroom's proposed size will disrupt the "balanced classical design of the White House."

"We respectfully urge the Administration and the National Park Service to pause demolition until plans for the proposed ballroom go through the legally required public review processes, including consultation and review by the National Capital Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts, and to invite comment from the public," the National Trust for Historic Preservation wrote in a letter obtained by Scripps News.

"These processes provide a crucial opportunity for transparency and broad engagement—values that have guided preservation of the White House under every administration going back to the public competition in 1792 that produced the building’s original design," the letter continues. "Doing so will help ensure that the project both honors the exceptional historic significance of the White House and acknowledges the investment that the American people have in the preservation of this beloved place."