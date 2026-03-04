Insurance ID theft on the rise; tips to protect your personal info

Identity theft is increasingly targeting insurance, creating problems that can go undetected for months and are often difficult to resolve.

The Federal Trade Commission reports insurance identity theft cases rose nearly 40% in 2024 compared with the year before. Cybersecurity experts say part of the increase is tied to the growing amount of personal information available online, along with artificial intelligence that can make scams appear legitimate.

There are steps consumers can take to protect themselves:



Always check insurance statements for unauthorized claims.

With health insurance, look for unfamiliar providers listed on your account.

Be cautious about sharing personal information over the phone, online or through email.

If disposing of paperwork, destroy documents containing identifying details before throwing them away.

When fraud goes undetected, it can drive up premiums, affect claims history and even lead to a canceled policy.

This story was originally published by Susan El Khoury with the Scripps News Group in Tampa, Florida.