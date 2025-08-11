Explosion at US Steel plant in Pennsylvania leaves people trapped under rubble

An explosion Monday at a U.S. Steel coking plant near Pittsburgh has left people trapped under the rubble, with emergency workers on site trying to rescue them, an official said.

There are no confirmed fatalities yet at the Clairton Coke Works, said Abigail Gardner, director of communications for Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Emergency Services said a fire at the plant started around 10:51 a.m. and that it has transported five people. The agency did not provide any more details on those people transported and would only say it was an “active scene.”

The Clairton Coke Works, a massive industrial facility along the Monongahela River south of Pittsburgh, is considered the largest coking operation in North America.

