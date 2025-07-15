Elmo sends message to followers after X account was hacked

Elmo is back in control of his X account after a hacker gained control of it and posted antisemitic and racist messages.

Sesame Workshop said in a statement on Monday that the account was compromised by an "unknown hacker," adding that the posts were "disgusting."

The posts, which have since been deleted, got the attention of the Anti-Defamation League.

"It’s appalling that his official X account, known for spreading kindness, was hacked yesterday solely to spread violent antisemitism," the organization said. "Antisemitism on social media fosters the normalization of anti-Jewish hate online and offline, and contributes to an increasingly threatening environment for Jewish people everywhere."

Elmo has more than 658,000 followers on X, where he typically offers well-wishes to people and talks about being kind.

On Tuesday, Elmo sent his first post since the hack.

"Thank you for being kind to Elmo and all the people in your neighborhood," he said. "Elmo loves you."

While some of the commenters wanted Elmo to address the hack, others were thankful he was back in control of the account.