New executive order helps foster kids move into education and employment

The Trump administration is setting new pathways for youth aging out of the foster care system under First Lady Melania Trump’s ‘Be Best’ initiative.

President Donald Trump signed the executive order, alongside the First Lady, Thursday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described the order as “..aimed at expanding opportunities for education, career development, housing and other resources for young people transitioning from foster care to adulthood.”

Under ‘Fostering the Future,’ the First Lady’s platform says the initiative will secure educational opportunities and scholarships.

“Scholarship recipients will learn in a supportive environment, gaining knowledge critical to realizing job security within the technology sector. By providing access to a computer science education, these individuals will be prepared to enter the workforce and ultimately reach financial independence,” the website states.

RELATED STORY | Tuition is on the rise again: How to afford college without big loans

There are around 400,000 youth in foster care, with about 20,000 aging out each year, according to the Department of Education.

Previously, the First Lady secured $25 million in the FY26 budget to aid youth transitioning out of foster care, while President Trump also issued a proclamation designating May as National Foster Care Month.