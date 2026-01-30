Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles, attorney says

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles Thursday night while covering the Grammy Awards, his attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement.

Lemon told Scripps News last week he believed the Department of Justice would charge him in connection with a protest at a Minnesota church. Lemon has asserted that he was covering the protest as an independent journalist when a group of demonstrators confronted a pastor whom they accused of being an immigration enforcement agent.

"Instead of investigating federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case," Lowell said.

Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and prominent Minnesota activist, had called for the pastor affiliated with ICE to resign, saying his dual role poses a "fundamental moral conflict."

The Justice Department quickly opened a civil rights investigation after the group interrupted services by chanting "ICE out" and "Justice for Renee Good," referring to the 37-year-old mother of three who was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis earlier this month.