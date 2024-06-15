Youth football game shooting leaves adult dead, 5-year-old wounded

A Saturday morning youth football game in Maryland ended with a man dead and a 5-year-old wounded.

The shooting reportedly happened in the bleachers at the Potomac High School football field, which is just outside of Washington, D.C.

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said the shooting was the result of an altercation between two individuals who knew each other — and not something that happened on the field.

"They appeared to be, at this stage, to know each other and bring some issue outside of this game and brought it to this game, where 7-year-olds were playing a football game," he said.

The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital in the area, Aziz said, with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We are hearing, thankfully and prayerfully, that the child who was shot in this incident is going to recover," said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

The suspect reportedly left the scene and has not been caught, but Aziz assured the community that officers have leads that they are following up on.

"We have a great belief that we will bring that individual to justice," Aziz said.