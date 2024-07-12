Jury in Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial dismissed until Monday as defense seeks to have case dismissed

The defense team for actor Alec Baldwin in his involuntary manslaughter trial is seeking to have the judge dismiss the case over an alleged mishandling of evidence.

On Friday, Judge Mary Sommer dismissed the jury until Monday after a hearing prior to the resumption of the trial raised more questions and required further testimony. Baldwin's defense attorney Alex Spiro argued that prosecutors hid critical evidence from them that may have been crucial in the case.

This entire trial all stems from the 2021 shooting on the movie set of "Rust," in which Baldwin is accused of firing a live round that fatally struck the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director/writer Joel Souza.

Outside the jury's presence, crime scene technician Marissa Poppell testified Friday that some ammunition from the crime scene was filed under a different case number, unbeknownst to the defense.

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was expected to take the stand Friday, but that testimony has now been put on hold until at least Monday. Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Hutchins and was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

News that Gutierrez-Reed will be called to the stand comes weeks after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the State's request to use immunity to make Gutierrez-Reed testify about Baldwin's culpability on set — questions that Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey has said have nothing to do with her criminal conduct, but that of Baldwin.

Morrissey asked the court to grant a motion that would hold Gutierrez-Reed in contempt of court and possibly request additional jail time should she refuse to answer the State's questions.

