2 West Virginia National Guard members killed in DC shooting, single suspect apprehended

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard have died after being shot in Washington, D.C., officials confirmed Wednesday.

West Virgina Governor Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday afternoon both victims died from their injuries following the shooting.

"These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues," Morrisey wrote.

It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact… — Governor Patrick Morrisey (@wvgovernor) November 26, 2025

The Guardmembers were deployed to Washington D.C. as part of President Donald Trump's emergency order to address allegations of crime in the U.S. capitol. Hundreds of National Guard members from D.C. and from several other states, including West Virginia, mobilized to D.C. in August.

Wednesday's shooting scene was secured and a single suspect was in custody, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 17th and I Street in Washington, D.C. They asked those nearby to avoid the area.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect had sustained gunshot injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect and both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump had been briefed about the incident.

President Trump was at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday at the time of the shooting.

In a message on social media, the president said the "animal" who carried out the shooting would "pay a very steep price."

"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!" the president wrote.

"My heart breaks for the victims of this horrific shooting in Washington DC near the White House," Sen. Chuck Schumer wrote on social media. "I am closely monitoring the situation and am praying for the wounded National Guardsmen and their families."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.