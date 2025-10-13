Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez booked into jail following Indianapolis altercation

Former NFL quarterback and current FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez was booked into an Indianapolis jail after being discharged from a hospital, according to court records.

Sanchez posted a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court for an initial hearing on Nov. 5.

On Friday, Judge Jennifer Harrison granted a petition to travel filed on Sanchez’s behalf but ruled that he had to be booked and fingerprinted before leaving the state.

Sanchez, who lives in California, had traveled to Indianapolis to call the Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders when he became involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver on Oct. 4.

According to an amended probable cause affidavit, the confrontation began when Sanchez approached the driver, identified as Perry Tole, who was servicing fryer oil at the Westin Hotel loading dock. Surveillance video shows Sanchez telling Tole he couldn’t park there and climbing into the truck’s cab without permission.

When Tole tried to call his manager, Sanchez allegedly blocked him from accessing his phone. The situation escalated when Sanchez reportedly shoved Tole, who then pepper-sprayed Sanchez.

Tole told police he feared for his life, saying, “This guy is trying to kill me,” before pulling a knife and stabbing Sanchez multiple times during the struggle. Tole said he was thrown into a dumpster and fell onto nearby pallets. While on the ground, he recalled seeing only Sanchez’s feet approaching and believed it was a “life-or-death situation.”

Tole said he managed to stand up and, as Sanchez came toward him again, he stabbed him “the last time.” Sanchez then looked at him “with a look of shock,” turned around, and fled north through the alley, according to the affidavit.

Police later arrested Sanchez after he sought treatment at a local hospital.

He faces a felony battery charge and three misdemeanor charges, along with a civil lawsuit filed by Tole and his attorneys against both Sanchez and his employer, Fox Corporation.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Indianapolis.