Feds up reward to $15 million for former Olympian on FBI Ten Most Wanted list

Federal authorities on Wednesday increased the reward to $15 million for information leading to the capture of a former Olympic snowboarder accused of drug trafficking and murder-for-hire.

Ryan James Wedding, 44, was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List in March. The Canadian national — now believed to be living in Mexico — is charged with leading a criminal enterprise that federal officials say engaged in witness intimidation and profited through laundered drug revenue.

The Department of Justice alleges Wedding ordered killings, including placing a bounty on a witness in a separate federal narcotics case against him. Authorities say that target was fatally shot earlier this year while dining in Medellin, Colombia.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP A staff member moves a wanted poster for Canadian fugitive Ryan James Wedding during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington.

“Whether you’re a kingpin or a dealer on the street, anyone who sells drugs to our kids will be arrested and prosecuted,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. “Ryan Wedding controls one of the most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizations in this world and works closely with the Sinaloa Cartel. We will not rest until his name is taken off the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List, and his narco-trafficking organization lies dismantled.”

Wedding represented Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

The DOJ also announced Wednesday that 10 other people were arrested Tuesday in connection to Wedding, as part of what federal authorities have dubbed "Operation Giant Slalom." Authorities said the defendants include a "Canadian criminal barrister, a reggaeton musician, a would-be gangland news website operator," and others linked to the murder of the witness in Colombia.

“Today’s announcement is a culmination of the steadfast work of the FBI and our partners around the world to identify and dismantle violent gang and drug organizations,” FBI Director Kash Patel said. “Ryan Wedding and his associates allegedly imported tons of cocaine each year from Colombia through Mexico and onto the streets of U.S. communities. His criminal activities and violent actions will not be tolerated, and this is a clear signal that the FBI will use our resources and expertise to find Ryan Wedding and bring him and his associates to justice.”

Authorities said they are still searching for Wedding and three other defendants. If convicted, Wedding —and those linked to the murder of the witness in Colombia — face a maximum sentence of life in prison.