'Let's stop the games': Hillary Clinton calls for testimony in Epstein probe to be public

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton fired off some strong-worded social media posts on Thursday, calling for her testimony before the House Oversight Committee to be public.

The former first lady and former President Bill Clinton agreed to testify later this month as part of the committee's investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The agreement comes just days before a potential vote to hold the Clintons in contempt for initially refusing to appear before the committee.

However, Hillary Clinton said on Thursday that they had been engaged with the committee in "good faith," but the goalposts kept moving in what she called "an exercise in distraction."

"We told them what we know, under oath," Hillary Clinton stated on X. "They ignored all of it."

Clinton challenged Chairman James Comer to allow the country to watch their testimony live.

"Let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public," Hillary Clinton stated. "You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there."

While Comer has not responded, it appears President Donald Trump is not a fan of the Clintons being forced to testify.

"It bothers me that someone is going after Bill Clinton," Trump said. "See, I like Bill Clinton."

Trump acknowledged the precedent it sets as Democrats are already talking about subpoenaing him if they retake control of the House in the midterms.

