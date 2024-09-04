'Doomsday Prophet' Chad Daybell's home sold over 3 years after 2 bodies were found there

The Idaho home of "Doomsday Prophet" Chad Daybell has been sold to a nonprofit, according to property records reviewed by Court TV.

The Fremont County property is where the bodies of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow were discovered in June 2021, nine months after they were last seen alive. It's also where Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell, was killed in Oct. 2019.

Chad and his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, have since been convicted of multiple charges in the three deaths. Chad was sentenced to death, while Lori was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Ahead of Chad's trial, ownership of the property was transferred to defense attorney John Prior through a quitclaim deed. A witness at Chad's trial also revealed the transaction in court.

Following Chad's conviction, the property was listed for sale in June, and a local nonprofit SJ Healing Crossroads Inc. purchased it for $350,000, according to property records.

The organization was started by a local couple who wish to remain anonymous, reported KSL-TV. They're currently raising funds to demolish the home and other structures and said they were worried Chad's home would "be exploited as a macabre tourist attraction."

"We feel compassion for the families and the community, and we didn't want to see it purchased by someone whose intentions were inappropriate," the couple told KSL-TV. "There were rumors about how someone wanted to buy it and turn it into an… Airbnb and we just couldn't let that happen."

A statement on their website reads: "SJ Healing Crossroads provides community help and support for those affected by traumatic experience or loss. We recently purchased the property formally owned by Chad Daybell in Rexburg, Idaho... The funds donated will be used to remove the house and outbuildings. This will be a start in changing the property into a positive place where such a tragedy occurred."

What happens to sites of such tragedies typically garners public interest. In December, the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered was demolished. The suspect in their murders, Bryan Kohberger, is expected to face trial next year.

In June, a three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was also demolished. It was the site of the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.

And since Alex Murdaugh's conviction, the Moselle property where he murdered his wife and youngest son has exchanged hands multiple times.

This story was originally published by Ivy Brown at CourtTV.com.